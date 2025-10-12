Pumpkin picking in Shropshire: 13 of the best farms and patches to visit in time for Halloween

As the leaves turn golden and the air takes on that familiar autumnal chill, pumpkin picking season returns to Shropshire — and it’s bigger than ever.

What was once a simple harvest task has become a beloved seasonal tradition, drawing families and friends to farms across the county.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect plump pumpkin to carve into a ghoulish grin, hoping to capture that picture-perfect moment among the vines, or simply want to embrace the cosy charm of the countryside, Shropshire has no shortage of places to celebrate the season.

Many of these pumpkin patches have gone beyond just picking; you’ll find spooky trails, tasty autumn treats, and plenty of activities to keep little ones entertained. From rustic farm settings to full-on Halloween extravaganzas, there’s something for everyone looking to make the most of the spooky season.

Here are some of the best pumpkin picking spots around Shropshire where you can gather your gourds and soak up all the seasonal fun this October:

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury

Another year of pumpkin picking has returned to this Instagram-famous spot in Shawbury.

The pumpkin patch is full of little and large versions of the winter squash, with prices starting from just 50p.

Visiting the farm is just £3 per car and includes the use of wheelbarrows and a number of photo ops.

The patch is open now until October 30. More information and booking is available online at littlewythefordfarm.co.uk

Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop, Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Pumpkins are back and available to pick at Battlefield 1403.

The pumpkin patch is situated a short walk behind the farm shop, and it's open on October 12, 18 and 19 - as well as every day over half-term.

There's no need to book and entry is free - simply pay for the pumpkins you pick!

More information is available online at battlefield1403.com/pick-your-own-pumpkin.

Telford Exotic Zoo

Visitors can pick their own pumpkins from a spooky trail through the haunted woods, while the zoo is also hosting a range of fear-filled activities.