Watch: Birth of rare monkey 'no bigger than a golf ball' makes history at Chester Zoo

Keepers at Chester Zoo made the exciting discovery during early-morning checks, spotting the tiny baby clinging to the backs of its parents, Scout and Ned.

The birth marks a major milestone for the conservation charity and follows the arrival of the adult pair in March. The duo are part of an international conservation breeding programme aimed at safeguarding the vulnerable South American species.

Described as being "no bigger than a golf ball", the newborn will eventually grow to around 30cm tall.

Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare coppery titi monkey - the first of its kind ever born at the zoo in its 94-year history. Photo: Chester Zoo

Native to the rainforests of South America, coppery titi monkeys play a crucial role in seed dispersal and maintaining healthy ecosystems, but their wild populations are under threat due to deforestation, hunting, and the illegal pet trade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Zookeepers at Chester Zoo said the baby will soon start to branch out and begin to explore on its own, which is when they’ll discover if it is a male or female.

The baby rare coppery titi monkey is said to be 'no bigger than a golf ball'. Photo: Chester Zoo

Holly Webb, primate keeper at Chester Zoo, said: "It’s always a joy to welcome any new addition, but the birth of the very first coppery titi monkey here at Chester Zoo is an extra special moment.

"Right now, the baby is no bigger than a golf ball - but it’s bright-eyed, healthy and already full of confidence, clinging tightly as mum and dad as they leap through the treetops."

It’s the first time one of the rare South American monkeys has ever been born at the zoo. Photo: Chester Zoo

"One of the most fascinating things about titi monkeys is their parenting behaviour, with dads playing a really active role in raising their young. It’s dad Ned who is doing most of the carrying, while mum Scout steps in for nursing and to give Ned a well-earned rest.

"With the baby still so tiny and tucked firmly into its parents’ fur, it’ll be a few more weeks until it begins to explore on its own. Once it starts venturing out, we’ll be able to determine whether it’s male or female and then choose the perfect name for this precious new arrival.

Zookeepers say the baby will soon start to branch out and begin to explore on its own, which is when they’ll discover if it’s male or female. Photo: Chester Zoo

"Their strong co-parenting bond, alongside their incredible social lives and small stature, is what makes this species so incredibly fascinating. But they face an uncertain future in the wild, with increasing pressures from logging and the illegal pet trade.

"We’re hopeful though that this family unit will grow over time and continue to play a vital role in the conservation breeding programme that’s safeguarding the species."

Zookeepers spotted the baby clinging to the back of its parents during their early morning checks. Photo: Chester Zoo

Known for their striking red fur, bushy tails, and lifelong pair bonds, coppery titi monkeys are monogamous and known for their duet-like vocalisations, which mated pairs perform at dawn to mark their territory.