The Retiring Rooms @ The Judge’s Lodging will be available to let for holidays and short breaks from spring 2026.

After five years of research, fundraising and planning, the project began on January 6, with specialist builders at Reynolds Conservation starting the transformation of the former Housekeeper’s Flat, which had been used for storage and workrooms.

With stunning colour pallets for each flat and light fittings inspired by the museum’s period rooms, the furnishing plan even utilises some of the building’s original furnishings not used since its closure as an Assize court and lodging in 1971.

The flats will be furnished with all of the humour and attention to detail the museum has become known for. There will be information about former inhabitants, bespoke cosy reading areas stocked with fascinating books and a crime-related games selection. There’s even a new bilingual logo, created by local artist Richard Studer.

The project’s core aim is to bring to life an underused part of the building as a way of generating income to support the building. The Judge’s Lodging is a totally independent museum, run by its own charity.

The work is being supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, Welsh Government and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

As part of the project, a fantastic new Collection workroom and large museum attic store are being created, ensuring that staff and volunteers have the facilities they need to care for Presteigne Community Collection.

The work has also added to the knowledge of the building and its former inhabitants. Digging in the garden to create a space for the builders to work triggered the discovery of a Victorian rubbish dump, with hundreds of fragments of bottles and jars - some still intact.

A glass plate photograph of a Victorian woman, buried three feet below the surface, was also found. These and other discovered items will go on display this autumn in our tearoom.

A special open weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, from 11am to 4pm, will allow visitors to see progress so far, with staff and volunteers available.

The Judge’s Lodging is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

The photograph of a Victorian woman found in the garden