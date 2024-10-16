I tried Alton Towers' terrifying new Halloween maze COMPOUND at Scarefest and I've got a top tip for thrill seekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I visited Alton Towers last Friday night on the day Scarefest launched for 2024.

It runs until November 3, so you have plenty of time left to plan a trip to the Staffordshire attraction.

During Scarefest, the theme park opens until 9pm, giving thrill seekers the chance to enjoy all the rides as normal during the day as well as after dark - ramping up the adrenaline rush.

There’s also a number of special additional ‘scare’ attractions an offer, with COMPOUND topping the bill.

It’s a brand new maze, with a difference.

I won’t spoil it for you, but you won’t be in the maze alone!

And if you enter it as a pair or part of a group, be prepared to be split up.

Also expect to be absolutely terrified as you try to find your way out, never quite knowing what will be waiting for you round every corner or at the other side of every door you dare to venture through.

Oblivion is one of the rides you can go on in the dark during Scarefest

It’s a terrifying live-action maze based on the story of Nemesis Reborn, where guests find themselves as a subject of the Phalanx – a shady organisation originally tasked with keeping the Nemesis beast under control.

It is an intense and disorientating scare attraction, set within an intimidating Phalanx facility, featuring dark and claustrophobic environments amongst the hallways and chambers of their labs.

Guarded by their relentless operatives, guests are plunged into a sinister sci-fi experiment where their DNA is the next weapon.

Catering for all age groups as usual during Scarefest, there’s also a new family attraction, Amigos in the Afterlife, which is also new for 2024.

The attractions sit alongside returning favourites Daz Games: Panic Reloaded, BurialGrounds, Altonville Mine Tours – Tiny’s Revenge, The Attic: Terror of the Towers and Trick O’Treat Town with HARIBO.

CBeebies Land is also hosting Scarefest festivities for the little ones.

Scarefest 2024 at Alton Towers

I visited Scarefest with my husband, there were other family groups there and lots of friends - it caters for everyone and all ages.

We even spotted a few Love Islanders and recognised an influencer or two taking in the rides.

We could have driven there and back in a day but opted to stay at the Alton Towers Hotel, which for children must be out of this world - literally!

When checking in, we were told we were in a ‘moon room’ and upon entering our room found ourselves inside a space ship. In just a few steps we were transported to another world.

I was gutted that our children are now nearly 18 and 21 and not little kids anymore because they would have absolutely loved the themed room when they were younger. It really was special.

Scarefest 2024 at Alton Towers

In the main hotel there was entertainment on offer for those wanting to make the most of their day, there was also a bar for those wanting to relax after clocking up thousands of steps walking around the huge park.

There’s also an outdoor terrace with seating, tables and heaters for those wanting to relax to the sound of the water feature in the pond in the gardens.

If you want to escape from the hectic realities of day to day life and act like a kid again for a few hours, then Alton Towers is a must. It’s allowed there! No matter how old you are!

It’s still pretty hectic racing around the park to get onto all the rides, but it’s certainly more fun than everyday life!

FACTFILE:

- Set in over 500 acres of beautiful Staffordshire countryside, the Alton Towers Resort offers three fantastically themed hotels, Stargazing Pods, an Enchanted Village, Wacky Waterpark, Extraordinary Golf, Rollercoaster Restaurant and of course, not forgetting over 40 world class rides and attractions!

- You can buy day and annual passes, plus short breaks.

- Spectacular season-end savings are available, with second day FREE Theme Park entry on stays also available until November 6. See here for more details.