See video of extremely rare and 'misunderstood' animal's birth and first steps at Chester Zoo

The never-seen-before footage taken at Chester Zoo shows the birth of the rare anoa calf, safely delivered by mum Darcy following a 10-month-long pregnancy. The heart-warming video shows the newborn stumbling to her feet and taking her first steps minutes later.

Now the youngster, who zookeepers have named Kasimbar, has stepped outside of her cosy den to explore the outside world for the first time. The zoo has shared photos of the adorable calf roaming around.

The rare anoa calf called Kasimbar explores outside for the first time at Chester Zoo, picture: Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo said that in the wild anoas are found only in forests and swamps on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi where their numbers are dwindling due to habitat loss and over-hunting - leaving an estimated 2,500 in the wild.

The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), meaning it faces a high chance of becoming extinct without intervention.

Conservationists at the zoo have said the animals are also "largely misunderstood" as they are often mistakenly persecuted by farmers who believe anoa leave forests at night and use their horns to attack livestock. The zoo says this has led them to be known locally as 'demons of the forest'.

Keeper at Chester Zoo, Callum Garner, said: "Very few people, if any, will have ever seen an anoa give birth. Anoa are incredibly shy and elusive animals and so to be able to witness a calf being born and then see those magical first moments between mum and baby is very special indeed. We're privileged to be able to share this remarkable footage with the world.

"Some of the information we've gleaned from the footage may be useful in the conservation breeding of this endangered species in the future.

"Mum Darcy and her new baby, Kasimbar, are doing really well. Having spent the first few weeks of life bonding together in their den, the little one has now gained in confidence and is bursting with energy.

"Anoa are in real trouble in the wild, owing to them being largely misunderstood and having developed a reputation among local people in Sulawesi that leads them to being persecuted and targeted by farmers. Not only that, but their habitat is ever shrinking and they are hunted for their meat.

"That's why we're working with the Indonesian government and the wider conservation community to protect precious habitats in South East Asia, so that species like the anoa can go on to thrive."

Chester Zoo has joined forces with more than 50 international organisations as part of a global plan to protect the anoa, known as Action Indonesia.

Working alongside fellow conservationists, scientists, academics and the government of Indonesia, zoo experts are leading efforts to reverse the decline of the species, as well as three of Indonesia's other most threatened animals - being the banteng, babirusa and Sumatran tiger.

The new calf can be seen in Chester Zoo's Islands zone - an area that showcases threatened species from across South East Asia and puts a spotlight on the conservation work the zoo carries out in the region.

