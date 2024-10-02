Tributes flood in after beloved white tiger dies at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The safari park in Bewdley revealed today that keepers have had to say their goodbyes to white tiger, Ben, who was almost 20 when he died.

A malignant melanoma was found on his right eyelid in 2022, which was removed along with his eye.

He recovered but 'age-related health issues' finally caught up with him, the attraction said.

West Midlands Safari Park's tiger Ben has died. Photo: West Midlands Safari Park

The safari park said he was a 'well-known character' and would be deeply missed by all.

Posting a picture of him on social media, West Midlands Safari Park said: "At almost 20 years of age, we have sadly had to say our goodbyes to our white tiger, Ben.

"For him to reach such a great age shows what excellent care he has received from our veterinary team and keepers.

"In 2022, a malignant melanoma was found on his right eyelid, which meant that this, along with his eye, were removed.

"Despite this, he made a fantastic recovery and was a well-known character with all our guests.

"However, of late, we had noticed he had slowed down, and age-related health issues had finally caught up with him. He will be deeply missed by all who have cared for him over the years.

"We would love for you to share your photos of him below, in his memory."

In response, people have been paying their own tributes.

One said: "Sad news, Ben was a gorgeous boy and one of our favourites when we visited.

"RIP Ben. Sending hugs to all who cared for him."

Another said: "How incredibly sad.

"This was one of the my daughter’s favourite experiences (back in 2021) that we’ve ever done and still talks about it and remembers Ben’s name to this day."