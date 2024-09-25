It's snow go at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre with both slopes to close for weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both slopes at the Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre in Madeley will be closed for three weeks for the installation of a new sprinkler misting system.

In an announcement on social media Telford & Wrekin Council Leisure said: "Please note, both slopes at the centre will be closed for three weeks from Monday, September 30 to Sunday, October 20, 2024.

"This is for the installation of a new sprinkler misting system.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience."

The site's 3G pitch and changing rooms will remain open, the announcement added.