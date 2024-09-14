Watch: Ludlow Food Festival is in full swing for its very special 30th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Food Festival is filling the grounds of the town's medieval castle for its very special 30th anniversary year.

And the crowds are responding to the chance to get to meet producers and to get their teeth into food and drink on show.

Ludlow Food festival in the castle grounds. Dandra Wagstaff, Rebecca Wagstaff and Rachel Wagstaff-Brooks from Telford and Southampton..

The festival opened on Friday and lasts until Sunday.

Trying out the ice cream were Dandra Wagstaff, Rebecca Wagstaff and Rachel Wagstaff-Brooks from Telford and Southampton.

And it really does bring people in from all over. Megan Prosser and Anthony Edwards came from Wolverhampton and others came from Bedford and Coventry.