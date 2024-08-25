Find out which zoo in Shropshire has been named as one of the best in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A study by Vape Superstore has investigated the 'highest rated' zoos in Europe, based on a combination of Tripadvisor and Google reviews, and the percentage of five star reviews given on Tripadvisor.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford has been named as the seventh best zoo in Europe, and fifth best in England, in the study that has been released ahead of August bank holiday to suggest what zoos are best to visit.

The Shropshire zoo has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 and Google rating of 4.6 stars.

The study also found that the percentage of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor was 81.3 per cent, and the zoo was given a total score of 90.40 by Vape Superstore - less than 13 from top spot.