'Rare' opportunity to drive preserved steam locomotive at Severn Valley Railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Valley Railway is offering the chance to take control of the LMS Jubilee class locomotive No 45596 'Bahamas' train when it visits the site for the annual Autumn Steam Gala.

The special 'footplate experience day' will take place ahead of the gala on Friday, August 30 when the visiting locomotive will operate at Severn Valley Railway for the first time in more than 30 years.

The lucky enthusiasts will work in pairs to drive and fire the train for 16 miles, with detailed instructions from the heritage site's experienced crew.

Bahamas will be hauling several carriages, and each participant will be able to bring up to 10 guests to travel on the train as part of the experience package.

45596 'Bahamas'

"We've had to put a strict limit on places for this amazing experience," said Severn Valley Railway's visitor engagement manager, Lewis Maddox. "Because we've only got this one day's capacity.

"We expect a swift take up of the offer, and all participants, along with their guest passengers, will be guaranteed an unforgettable day.

"Very few of the Jubilee class still survive, and 'Bahamas' is rather special as it's the only one which boasts a double chimney."

All available footplate experiences can be booked at svr.co.uk