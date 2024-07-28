Watch: Hundreds turn out for special Kidderminster Railway Station's 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since the station was officially opened on July 30, 1984, hundreds of thousands of people of all ages have enjoyed a step back in time and ridden behind a steam locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway.

The vast majority of those journeys will have started and ended at Kidderminster Town station, which looks like an authentic station set on the Great Western Railway in the 1900s.

It was actually built by volunteers on the site of sidings that once made up the town's goods yard.

The Kidderminster Station's 40th anniversary event

Yesterday, around 200 train enthusiasts descended on the station to celebrate its 40th anniversary – from a recreation of the first train hauled by No. 4930 Hagley Hall to vintage vehicles and model railways.

On the memorable day, the station also held a special ceremony with heartfelt speeches from the chairman of the holdings board Chris Walton, managing director Johnathan Dunster, and the first station master forty years ago, Malcolm Broadhurst.

The youngest members of the station staff cut a ribbon at the platform barrier before going onto the platform.