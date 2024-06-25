Bluey set to visit Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway

Popular television character Bluey is set to visit Welshpool, Raven Square Station, part of the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway, on July 6 and 7.

A spokesperson said: "If you are looking for family fun, steam train rides and a chance to meet Bluey at intervals it is well worth booking.

"The trains will not be travelling the whole of the line as this can be a long journey for smaller visitors. There will be fun and games as well as hot and cold food available.

"There are five trains on Saturday and five on Sunday. Raven Square Station has free parking and is easily found on the left of the A458 heading west out of Welshpool."

Advance booking is strongly recommended by visiting wllr.org.uk