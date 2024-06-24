Volunteer-run heritage railway on the right track as it scoops award for its Polar Express rides

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Steam Railway has been operating its Polar Express train ride experience since 2016.

The charity was recognised at the annual Polar Express Enhancement Camp held in Durango, Colorado, on May 16, winning the 'Best Community Event' award.

The camp brings together Polar Express teams from around the world to share best practice through a series of workshops and events, and concludes with a gala dinner and awards night, called the 'Jingle Bell Awards Ceremony'.

The railway has previously been awarded the 'Best North Pole' award in 2016, the 'Best Décor' in 2017, and recognised for the 'Biggest Annual Growth' in 2019.

Telford Steam Railway has several volunteers who dedicate their time and effort to ensuring that the Polar Express event operates smoothly.

Event director, Ben Hopkinson, finance director, Chris Whitehead, casting manager, Jocelyn Owen-Evans, and partner Josh Hall attended the camp and awards across the Atlantic Ocean.

Ben said he was extremely pleased to come away with another award to show for the hard work that has been put in by their volunteers.

He said: "We were delighted to win the Best Community Event Award at the 'Jingle Bell Awards Ceremony' because it shows the true dedication that all of our volunteers put into preparing and operating our popular Christmas experience every year.

"It also shows how we work with local business and people within the community to help them and ourselves grow together.

"I would like to say a big thank you for all the hard work that our volunteers put in to The Polar Express Train Ride Experience every festive season."