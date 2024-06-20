West Midlands takes title as the UK's top staycation spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Numerous factors have been reviewed by experts at Outdoor Toys to name the region as the best spot in the UK.

They looked at the number of amusement parks, water parks, zoos, and aquariums, as well as average hotel costs among other factors, to determine which area was offering the best experience at reasonable prices.

The score attributed to the West Midlands was 8.07 out of 10.

Dudley Zoo and Castle is among the region's many attractions

The county has the highest number of water and amusement parks, with the figure standing at 25.

Attractions in the region include the National Sea Life Centre, Cadbury World, and Dudley Zoo and Castle.

There is also the Black Country Living Museum, Himley Hall and Park, Walsall Arboretum, Stourbridge Glass Museum, among many other attractions.

Taking second place, Kent scored 7.85 out of 10, while Cornwall was third with 7.35 out of 10.