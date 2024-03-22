Market Drayton hotel's awarding-winning five-acre garden reopen for visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Less than six months ago, Goldstone Hall was named the winner of the prestigious 2024 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens. Now, its garden is again being opened up to members of the public.

The multi-award-winning country house hotel and restaurant has a magnificent five-acre garden affiliated as an RHS Partner Garden.

Designed for relaxation, celebration and enjoyment, it is the perfect setting for admiring the well-thought-out landscaping and planting.

Goldstone Hall's award winning gardens is open to non-residents on Monday to Thursday until October

Initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was, the garden is now managed by head gardener Ross Underwood.

This year, the garden is open to non-residents every Monday to Thursday from March 18 to October 31 from 10am to 5pm.

Entrance is £8 per adult and children are free of charge. RHS members are admitted for free and BBC Gardeners’ World 2for1 cards are valid.

The garden is also open for the National Garden Scheme from 11am to 5pm on May 15, July 12, August 14 and September 11.

Admission on these days is £8 and will be donated to the NGS charities.

Head Gardener Ross Underwood

A series of educational food and horticultural-themed events and workshops are also planned for 2024 including ‘A Taste of Series’ showcasing the plot-to-plate ethos of the award-winning hotel and Royal Horticultural Society partner garden.

For more information visit the Garden Events section of the website: goldstonehallhotel.co.uk