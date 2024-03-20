Host of Easter events planned for the family across Mid Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) has put together a list of events taking place in the region.

They include the Gregynog Easter Trail, Tregynon, Powys, which runs from Good Friday, March 29 to Easter Monday, April 1, from 10am-4pm each day.

Gregynog is a 750-acre estate in the heart of Mid Wales filled with history, culture, nature and stories.

Visitors can pick up a trail sheet from the Courtyard Café and follow the trail of eggs to find the clues to the magic word.

Trail sheets cost £6 which includes a crispy cake and hot chocolate. There is no need to book.

There will also be Easter adventures at Powis Castle and Garden (National Trust) in Welshpool from March 23 to April 5, 10am-3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to collect bunny ears and trail sheet from the castle’s friendly team and have a go at each activity.

The trail costs £3 per child, including a trail sheet and chocolate egg.

Elan Valley Dam Open Days will be taking place at Elan Valley, Rhayader, on March 26 – 1pm-4pm – and April 2, from 1pm-4pm.

Booking ahead recommended, either online or from the Visitor Centre shop. The cost is £5 per adult, £1 per under-18 and half the proceeds go to WaterAid.

There is also the Easter Carrot Express at Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway, The Station, Pool Road, Llanfair Caereinion from March 30-April 1.

Visitors can take a steam train ride and meet the Easter Bunny.

An egg Hunt, family entertainment and lots more are included in a standard ticket price.

Child passengers receive a Chocolate Easter egg to enjoy.

For more inspiration go to visitmidwales.co.uk