Their Easter event will run from Saturday until April 7 and will feature the ‘Great Alice in Wonderland Egg Hunt’ plus egg hunt trails around the farm for extra treats.

Visitors to the Oswestry farm attraction can meet Alice and the White Rabbit in the Alice in Wonderland Barn and watch as the farm team dress up for the hilarious Bunny Run. Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said: “Come and visit our Wonderland of adventures at the farm this Easter.

“There will be everything you need to welcome in Spring, with egg hunts, fairytale fun, bunnies, and you can see our newly born lambs enjoying farm life. There is so much to enjoy here, you’ll be hard pushed to fit it into one visit!”

Admission to the Easter event includes access to the whole farm attraction, including indoor and outdoor play areas, tractor rides, barrel train rides, role-play village, meeting the animals, and exploring the trenches, planet room, music room and science area.

There is an additional £1 charge per child for the Great Alice in Wonderland Egg Hunt, where children will win a chocolate treat.

Tickets are cheaper in advance by visiting the website at www.parkhallfarm.co.uk