From Victorian egg dancing to protecting egghead eggstronauts from a messy end to creating Easter Bunny-inspired artwork, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

The Darby Houses, Broseley Pipeworks and the Tar Tunnel will also reopen for the first time in 2024 ahead of the summer season.

Events include An Eggstraordinary Easter at Blists Hill Victorian Town. For four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday, the residents at Blists Hill Victorian Town will celebrate with an egg-dancing competition! Visitors can take part for free and everyone who participates will get a prize.

Every day from Saturday until April 14, there will be two different trails to entertain the kids.

Younger visitors can hunt for Easter eggs around the site, while older kids can follow a trail of chocolate-themed Victorian advertising. There will be a chocolatey prize for every child who successfully completes one of these free trails.

In the printer’s shop, visitors will be able to print a personalised bag that they can use on their own Easter egg hunts at home, for a £3 additional charge on top of Blists Hill Victorian Town ticket price or free for PASS PLUS holders.

Eggstronauts takes place at Enginuity until April 7.

In a special workshop in collaboration with Fizzpop Science, children will be challenged to design a special spacecraft to protect egghead crew Captain Eggbert and Lieutenant Scrambled Egg from a messy end. This fun activity brings science to life. There is an additional charge of £3 on top of Enginuity ticket price, free for PASS PLUS holders. Pre-booking required.

Hopping Mad runs at Coalport China Museum until April 14. Visitors will be invited to create their own Easter Bunny-inspired artwork. They will be given air dry clay to make their own unique bunny that they can take home, ready to be painted a few days later.

Tile decorating workshops take place at Jackfield Tile Museum from March 26-28. Participants will use a clay slip to create their outline on a six-inch square tile before infilling their pattern with beautiful coloured glazes that will then be fired and ready to collect seven days later. The cost is £12.25 per person plus an Eventbrite booking fee of £1.44. Pre-booking required here.

The Darby Houses – Rosehill House and Dale House – are open from March 29-April 1 and April 6 and 7 and give visitors the opportunity to see how a dynasty of ironfounders, the Darby family, lived.

Visitors can step back to the 1950s when the Broseley Pipeworks, one of the last clay tobacco pipe factories, closed its doors. Visits on March 28 and 30 and April 4 and 6, will allow visitors to learn how the small village of Broseley became a centre for pipemaking, see how traditional pipes were made and see examples of unique old pipes.

The Tar Tunnel is open on March 29 and 31 and April 5 and 7.

For full details of ticket and annual pass prices, activities and events at Ironbridge Valley of Invention visit www.ironbridge.org.uk/