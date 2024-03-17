Review: 'I conquered my fear of rollercoasters thanks to Nemesis Reborn at Alton Towers'

After a highly anticipated 18-month wait, Nemesis reopened to visitors with a new name and new look on Saturday, which also marked the first day of the new season at the Staffordshire attraction.

The original ride opened in 1994 and has developed a cult status among thrill seekers ever since, evident in the number of super-fans who donned dedicated merchandise to board the revamped ride for the first time.

It was a day of firsts for me too as it was not only my first time visiting Alton Towers, but also my first time on a rollercoaster of such magnitude.

I have always been quite terrified of rides – spinning teacups even push my limits – but I was determined to see if Nemesis Reborn lived up to the hype.

Upon arriving at the park around 40 minutes after its opening time of 10am, the security guard informed me that there had been a queue time of around four hours for the ride at the start of the day – four hours!