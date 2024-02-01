Mid Wales escape room with famous film theme named among country's top five games

Named after the famous James Bond martini request – 'shaken not stirred' – Beyond Breakout’s latest escape room sensation, ‘Shaken Not Purred’, has made a big impression across the country since its launch.

The carefully crafted escape room experience blends mystery, intrigue and a feline twist, captivating players and critics alike.

"We are overjoyed to see Shaken Not Purred listed among the top games in Wales,” said Lorna Morris, Beyond Breakout Ltd partner."

Beyond Breakout

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and creativity of our team, and it's especially rewarding for us as a relatively young company based in Mid Wales.”

“Shaken Not Purred stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable adventures for players of all ages. We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short time,” added Jo Woodall, Beyond Breakout’s co-partner.

“As Beyond Breakout continues to evolve, we look forward to welcoming both new and returning players to relish the thrill of it."