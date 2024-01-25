The team behind some of the county's biggest events, Shropshire Festivals, have announced that this year's Shropshire Kids Festival will not be going ahead.

The February event has been running for the last four years from Telford International Centre.

Last year, an estimated 10,000 people visited over the weekend, with organisers saying it was the biggest children's event they have run yet.

But this year they say they have taken the decision not to hold the festival because of the current economic climate.

Shropshire Festivals are also in charge of organising the Shropshire Business Festival, Shrewsbury Food Festival and Oktoberfest.

A spokesperson said: "Following a lot of messages, comments, and phone calls, we felt the need to let you know that we are not holding a Shropshire Kids Festival in 2024.

"Due to the current economic climate, this festival is just not viable for a small business like ours. However, we will be making the Kids Area at Shrewsbury Food Festival even bigger and even better.

"With all children's activities included in the admission price, children aged 0 to 14 years old can have the best day out in the sunshine, whilst also enjoying live music, street food, and our Field To Fork area, teaching them where our food comes from."

Tickets are already on sale for June's food festival and Oktoberfest in October.