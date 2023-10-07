Pumpkin-picking fields open after wet summer produces a perfect patch

Andrew Davies at Little Wytheford Farm

With Halloween slowly creeping up on us, more and more people are ditching the supermarket hunt for a pumpkin in favour of picking one right from the farm.

And after a particularly wet and mild summer, this year's crop is looking even bigger and better than usual.

Simon and Amelia Davies from Little Wytheford Farm, in Little Wytheford, near Shawbury, have now been growing pumpkins for the public to pick for six years.

"This year is our best crop so far," Simon explained.

Little Wytheford Farm opens for pumpkin picking on Friday

"The pumpkins are bigger than ever. They were off to a difficult start with it being so dry at sowing time but it started to rain and never really stopped.

"The pumpkins have really enjoyed the mild wet summer.

"This year we have giant American ones too - and they really are giants."

The sunflowers, which were available for visitors to pick over the summer, also enjoyed the same weather.

"Again, a tricky start for the sunflowers, but they did really well. We had around three million in the end," Simon added.

The Little Wytheford is open to pumpkin pickers on Friday evenings and over weekends throughout October.