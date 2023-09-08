'Beyond repair': Landmark monument Rodney's Pillar to be dismantled and rebuilt

Admiral Rodney's Pillar on top of Breidden Hill in Powys

Contractors working on behalf of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had started work on Admiral Rodney's Pillar, on Breidden Hill, repairing the local landmark earlier this year.

The monument has been a staycation must for hundreds of people across Shropshire and Mid Wales during the summer months, but its structure has been deteriorating since 2019.

A recent survey of the site has found that the condition of the pillar was much more unstable than initial surveys had shown.

As a result, National Resources Wales has taken the decision to dismantle and re-build the structure.

Ruairi Barry, NRW’s project manager said: “We know how important Rodney’s Pillar is to the communities surrounding it, and that some may be unhappy about dismantling and rebuilding the structure.

“We came to this decision only after planned investigations gave a better understanding of the structural problems the pillar faces. The condition is such that it is beyond repair.

“As a listed structure, the pillar has a high level of protection and cannot simply be demolished. We will abide by the requirements of its heritage protections, and we will ensure it is rebuilt sympathetically.”

Rodney’s Pillar is a Grade II * Listed Building and is also a Scheduled Monument, given its location within the boundaries of a scheduled Iron Age hillfort.

It was built in 1781 to 1782 to commemorate the naval victories of Sir George Brydges Rodney, Admiral of the White during the American War of Independence.

A charity group, Save Rodney's Pillar, was formed with the purpose of raising funds to aid in the restoration of the monument for the benefit of members of the public.

NRW's specialist team is working with CADW – the Welsh Government's historic environment service – and will continue to do so throughout the project.

The team has assured people that great care will be taken to ensure that the monument is rebuilt in a way that faithfully reflects the original structure.

Work has stopped on the site so as not to risk the safety of workers and to allow for new plans to be made.

The pillar will remain closed off to ensure public safety.