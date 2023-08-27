Downpours fail to dampen spirits at Telford Steam Railway's 1940s event

Telford Steam Railway host a 1940's event.

Many visitors, traders, re-enactors, vintage vehicle owners, promenaders, and volunteers turned out on Saturday to make the event a 'roaring success', say the organisers.

Among the attractions noted by a Shropshire Star photographer were Aaron Wright and Ash Everton from Telford with an Austin Ten Cambridge motor car from 1938, Karen Hunt from Bilston with her Union Flag and tea set. Newport Musical Theatre Academy was also at the event.

Telford Steam Railway host a 1940's event. In Picture L>R: Aaron Wright and Ash Everton from Telford with a Austin Ten Cambridge 1938.

A spokesman for Telford Steam Railway said they are already planning for the event in 2024.

"A couple of heavy rain showers didn't dampen the atmosphere, which was dramatically intensified with the sight and sound of a Lancaster Bomber, which made four flypasts over Spring Village station," said the spokesperson.

Telford Steam Railway host a 1940's event.

"A fantastic day and the event will be back at Telford Steam Railway on August 24 and 25, 2024."

Telford Steam Railway also added its thanks to the traders, re-enactors, vintage vehicle owners, promenaders, volunteers and especially the visitors for making its 1940s/Vintage day a "roaring success."

Newport Musical Theatre Academy prepare to perform for visitors..

The spokesperson added that attractions included face painting, 'Victory Rolls' hairdresser, singers as well as heritage trains, model trains and miniature railway were also on offer,