Free guides to Shropshire beauty spots launched in scheme to boost wellbeing

Dothill Local Nature Reserve in Telford is part of the scheme

Nine locations have been chosen across Shropshire to make up the guides, which contain maps, photos and waymarked trails.

Each location has a free downloadable route, instructions on how to get there, accessibility information, and details of what you can see and do.

Locations include Bridgnorth, Dothill, Randlay, Rea Brook and Ellesmere and Llangollen canals.

The project is an outcome of a two-year Green Social Prescribing project, run by a partnership between Energize STW and Shropshire Wildlife Trust, with support from both local authorities in the county.

The project is all about encouraging people to access outdoor spaces to help improve their health and wellbeing.

Sharon Smith, green social prescribing officer at Energize STW and Shropshire Wildlife Trust said the guides have been designed around the "three Ls - low cost, low level, and local".

She said: "We wanted to showcase short routes that were accessible and not intimidating to beginners in nature, so nothing involving steep, long hikes.

"We selected walks that required very little to no financial cost to visit and that were local, or on bus routes, so that car travel wouldn’t be a necessity.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “Living in a green and sustainable borough is central to people living healthy lives, so it’s wonderful to see these guides being produced for some of Telford and Wrekin’s top walks.

“As a council, we recognise the huge benefits our residents can experience by spending time surrounded by nature.

"That’s why we’ve been investing more than £4.5m to enhance Telford and Wrekin’s parks, nature reserves and walking and cycling routes – making our wonderful green spaces more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”