Shropshire heritage railway seeks volunteers to keep history on track

Volunteers are wanted for a wide range of roles, including gardeners, rail workers and customer service

Cambrian Heritage Railways is appealing for volunteers to help keep it chugging along its latest extension.

Bosses at the historic railways say the extension between Oswestry and Weston Wharf has been so popular, new volunteers are needed along the rails.

The railway extension along the old Cambrian line was officially opened two years ago, after enthusiasts and volunteers spent 10 years and £600,000 restoring two miles of the track.

Cambrian Heritage Railways general manager Andy Green said: “It has been an immense challenge to restore and run the railway. I am delighted the public want to visit us and experience our heritage railway.

"To facilitate the increase in passenger numbers we need more volunteers of all ages and skill levels to come forward and help run the railway.

"Volunteering roles are many and varied, from skilled workers on locomotives and rolling stock restoration, building trades and track maintenance to public facing roles such as station staff.

"We are also in need of gardeners, people to cut the grass and people to keep our stations looking their best, we are sure there is something for everyone."