All you need to know about the public opening of the Shropshire Petal Fields this week

The Shropshire Petal Fields

The Met Office predicts a dry and occasionally sunny day in Newport this Friday, with highs of 19 degrees – perfect for some outdoor fun.

Shropshire Petal Fields will be open to members of the public for a limited time only, from this Friday, August 4 until Sunday, August 13 next week.

The 30-acre field owned by petal confetti business Shropshire Petals is usually reserved for petal confetti production.

But they've teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to allow visitors a chance to explore the colourful field and wild woodland walk.

Tickets cost £8.95 for an adult; £5.95 for children; £25.95 for a family ticket and £2 for under-5s.

A dog-friendly day will be held on Sunday, August 13 so that four-legged friends can enjoy the fields and not feel left out.

Other than assistance dogs, dogs will not be allowed on the fields on any other date during the opening period.

People have been asked not to pick or damage the flowers, but freshly-picked bouquets are available to purchase.

There is seating on-site for families to enjoy their picnics and there are toilet and baby changing facilities on-site.

Aerial photos show a bird's eye view of the petal fields near Newport

There is also an on-site cafe serving hot drinks, soft drinks, ice cream and snacks.

The flower field is located near the A41, Newport, Shropshire TF10 9AZ.

Shropshire Petals is a fourth-generation family farm that grow a variety of British flowers, to make biodegradable petal confetti and dried flowers.

All their petals are sustainable, eco-friendly, and dye-free, making them the best choice for weddings worldwide.

The flowers bloom during July and August, they’re picked by hand and dried onsite to ensure the highest quality.

The Shropshire Petals team also handmake dried flower arrangements for home décor, gifting and events.