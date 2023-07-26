Summer Fiesta returns to Weston Park for August Bank Holiday

Summer Fiesta returning to Weston Park

The popular Summer Fiesta will round off the summer in style at the stately home on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border on both Sunday, August 27, and the bank holiday Monday.

This year’s Fiesta features a line up of live entertainment, as well as local artisan food producers and crafters and street food.

The event will also see entertainment for youngsters with Indian Dohl drumming sessions from Hit the Dohl, face painting and a traditional fun fair.

Local band The Gold Room will perform covers from the 60s to the 90s on the Sunday whilst festival favourites, The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels return to get the crowds dancing all afternoon long on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “Our Summer Fiesta is not to be missed.

"With great food and even better entertainment throughout the day including live music and a traditional fun fair, we invite you all to bring your picnic blankets and settle in for a great value day out at Weston Park.

“We pride ourselves on working with local food heroes and crafters selling various products including vintage homewares, intricate paintings, fashion, jewellery, and unique ceramics.

"Local artisan food producers attending Summer Fiesta include gin distillers Wrekin Spirit, Monkhide Wines, The Pastry Box and Wildjac.

“There’s plenty more delicious foods from around the world to enjoy with our eclectic mix of tasty street food. Murase’s Wood Fired Pizza will bring a taste of Naples to Weston, Halloumination will have something to offer for all cheese lovers and Mukaase Foods will magic up the spices of the Caribbean alongside gourmet fish and chips much more.

“Polly’s Parlour and Dippy Donuts will also all be on hand serving traditional treats for those with a sweet tooth.”

The whole estate is open to explore including the Woodland Adventure Playground included in the discounted ticket price.

The Miniature Railway will also be running to take you on a ride into the enchanting Temple Wood.

Tickets for the Summer Fiesta are £6 per person when booked in advance online. Standard admission prices apply on the day.