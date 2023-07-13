Summer events and activities announced for National Trust sites in Shropshire

Pavilion of Play at Attingham Park for the summer holidays

With the end of the school year fast approaching, the National Trust has announced there will be something to keep the whole family entertained throughout the Summer holidays.

There will be garden games, archery, croquet, athletics, yoga and ball sports, as well as wild art, bug-hunting, and den building.There’s also the chance to get theatrical, enjoy dress-up sessions and crafts workshops.

Pavilion of Play at Attingham Park for the summer holidays. Pictured brother and sister Penny (8) and Harry (5) Pinder-Smith from Lichfield

The following Shropshire sites taking part are:

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury

Families are invited to adventure around Attingham this Summer, exploring the open parkland, streams, woodland paths, the Walled Garden and Regency Mansion.

Mansion at Attingham Park. Photo: Jane Gough

They can enjoy a picnic under the dappled light of the apple trees in the orchard, or in front of the Mansion on a hot day.

This year the seven-acre' Field of Play' is being taken over with a festival feel with the ‘Summer of Gold’.

There’s also the chance to get active with games designed in partnership with ‘Shrewsbury Town in the Community’.

Visitors can take to the mini-stage and act out their favourite line, or participate in drop-in yoga sessions under the big top.

After last year’s success, the giant straw bales have returned to create ‘Fort Attingham’, for games of tag, hide and seek or ‘King of the Castle’.

Normal admission charges apply, free for National Trust members.

Benthall Hall, near Broseley

A choice of play and sports equipment will be available to borrow for self-guided fun in the garden at Benthall Hall.

Benthall Hall

All activities are free of charge. Normal admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth

Balance bikes, sports and play equipment will be available to borrow throughout the holidays.

Dudmaston Hall near Quatt

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, visitors can borrow free bug hunting kits and look out for creepy crawlies in the garden.

Dudmaston Hall is open Sunday to Thursday from 10.30am. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Comer Woods, near Bridgnorth

Active play sessions will take place on Fridays and Saturdays between 11am and 3pm.

From football to rounders, there are lots of team sports available and anyone is welcome to drop in.

For self-guided fun, sports and play equipment will be available to borrow, daily throughout the holidays.

People can play for longer and stay out later on National Play Day, on August 2, from 4 to 7pm.

The café in Comer Woods will be open for refreshments. All activities are free of charge and suitable for the whole family.