Illusion artist opens up giant hole in the floor of Attingham Park's mansion

Julian Beever with his completed artwork

Pavement artist Julian Beever has been working on a new piece of illusion art for Attingham's mansion.

The artist specialises in optical illusion and his latest work is inspired by the historic illusionary wall paintings in the mansion's entrance hall.

The artwork took Julian just over two weeks, working on vinyl and using acrylic paints.

Helen Rowse, collections and house manager at Attingham, said: “Julian works with optical illusion to create large-scale, interactive public works of art.

"This is his first time working with the National Trust and a perfect opportunity to highlight our own historic trompe-l’oeil wall paintings which have inspired this work of art.

"The entrance hall was designed as a space for welcoming guests, and through this artwork we are looking to highlight its beautiful decorations and architecture, while introducing a shared experience where people can connect with one another.”

Julian said: "It was a privilege to work at Attingham Park and create the anamorphic painting. The artwork included six human figures, which was challenging and took a lot longer than I bargained for.

"I thank the National Trust for making this possible and all the staff and volunteers at the mansion for making me welcome."

The Georgian mansion ground floor and basement rooms are open daily from 11am to 4pm through to November 5.

Admission to Attingham Park is free for National Trust members and under-fives.