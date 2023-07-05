RAF Museum Cosford to fly high with Horrible Histories summer holiday adventure

Photo: RAF Museum

A brand-new interactive and slightly horrible exploration of the history of aviation is flying into RAF Museum Midlands this summer.

Based on the Horrible Histories book Up in the Air, written by Terry Deary and illustrated by Martin Brown, the RAF museum at Cosford will bring characters from the book to life with some of the truly brainless blunderers pursuing the desire to fly.

Legendary aviation pioneers from throughout history will be on hand to steer families around six zones in one fantastic adventure, including Engineer’s Workshop; Barnstorming Braves; Creation Station; Meet the Inventor; Selfie Zone and the Up in the Air Challenge.

Barry Smith, the museum's director of visitor and commercial development, said: "We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the Horrible Histories team at Scholastic.

"This is our biggest, most exciting family event of the year. Full of all the hilarious mishaps, mistakes and triumphs we love from Horrible Histories combined with our iconic aircraft and expert knowledge, there is something for everyone.

"Meet the characters and work together as a family, couple or group to complete the challenges in each zone."

Elizabeth Scoggin from Scholastic UK said: "It’s been a joy to see the Horrible Histories collaboration with the RAF Museum come to fruition.

"A truly entertaining and immersive experience awaits children and families this summer with exactly the right mix of fantastic fun and foul facts that Horrible Histories has delivered for generations."

The Horrible Histories Up in the Air Adventure runs from Saturday, July 22, to Sunday, September 3, with three two-hour sessions daily. Advanced booking is strongly advised.