Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dates available for visitors to scale Shrewsbury's Lord Hill's Column

By Megan JonesShrewsburyAttractionsPublished:

Those with a head for heights are being welcomed back up the spiral stairs at Lord Hill's Column.

The Lord Hill Column is reopening to visitors
The Lord Hill Column is reopening to visitors

One of Shrewsbury's best-known landmarks is opening back up for public access.

Those willing and able to navigate the 172 spiral steps of Lord Hill's Column will have the chance to stand more than 133 feet - or just over 40 metres - above the county town.

The iconic pillar will open its doors on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm, and Sunday, August 20, from 12pm to 4pm.

Children and students enter for free, with adult entry costing £5.

The column will also open for two Heritage Open Days on Saturday, September 16, from 11am to 4pm, and Sunday, September 17, from 12pm to 3.30pm. Entry will be free on the September dates.

Booking is essential to avoid overcrowding, and each half-hourly slot is restricted to 15 places.

To book, email l.r.hayes@btinternet.com indicating a preferred time.

Attractions
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News