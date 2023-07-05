Dates available for visitors to scale Shrewsbury's Lord Hill's Column

The Lord Hill Column is reopening to visitors

One of Shrewsbury's best-known landmarks is opening back up for public access.

Those willing and able to navigate the 172 spiral steps of Lord Hill's Column will have the chance to stand more than 133 feet - or just over 40 metres - above the county town.

The iconic pillar will open its doors on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm, and Sunday, August 20, from 12pm to 4pm.

Children and students enter for free, with adult entry costing £5.

The column will also open for two Heritage Open Days on Saturday, September 16, from 11am to 4pm, and Sunday, September 17, from 12pm to 3.30pm. Entry will be free on the September dates.

Booking is essential to avoid overcrowding, and each half-hourly slot is restricted to 15 places.