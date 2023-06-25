Shrewsbury Food Festival: New trail launched to keep the experience alive

Pictured, from left: Daphne Du Cros, Ruth Martin and Janine Potter with the new Shropshire Good Food Trail guide at Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival

Shropshire Good Food Trail was launched at the massive foodies event in the Quarry and it aims to give enthusiasts all the ingredients they need for a day out sampling the county's sustainably produced food.

The Shropshire Good Food Trail has been put together by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership. It highlights Shropshire venues that grow, make, sell or serve the county’s finest and most sustainably produced food in a fun and informative map and guide.

The colourful food trail map and guide was officially launched on Saturday at Shrewsbury Food Festival.It will end on July 9 at Oswestry Food Festival.

Jenny Rouquette of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership said that the food trail aimed to signpost the public to producers and suppliers creating fantastic food that was good for people, the county and the planet.

“There is such amazing work going on across the county from producers who not only produce top quality food, but also do it in a way that is climate and nature-friendly.

"We want to showcase those businesses and organisations that are working to enable us to eat healthy, nutritious food that’s produced in a way that protects the planet and protects the jobs of Shropshire people.

“The food trail helps to highlight all that wonderful work being done in Shropshire and gives locals and visitors the ingredients for a great few days out,” she said.

More than 50 Shropshire producers have signed up to be part of the food trail including growers, makers, independent sellers and top quality restaurants and cafes.

The route starts in Shrewsbury and winds around the county taking in outlets and venues in Oswestry, Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Ellesmere, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Telford and Shifnal as well as many villages in between.

The guide also highlights food and produce based events which are taking place while the food trail is running. These range from a free People, Planet and Pint social event in Shrewsbury to a brewery open day and a seasonal family food workshop.

Ruth Martin, who has led the project for the Shropshire Good Food Partnership, said supporting good food was more than just growing fruit and vegetables.

“It's also about choosing to buy local food or eating in restaurants or cafes that serve local food. There are some hidden gems on the trail, so we hope everyone enjoys discovering them,” she said.

The creation of the trail has been supported with funding from the Sustainable Food Places organisation and the Co-Op Foundation.

Free copies of the map and guide are available at all the venues taking part. Further information on how to download your copy is available at www.shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org/ or by emailing hello@shropshiregoodfood.org

The Shropshire Good Food Trail initiative will be followed by the Shropshire Love Nature Festival which is also organised by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership. The month long series of events will run from July 22 to August 6.

The Shropshire Good Food Partnership is a community interest company that brings people together to create a food system that is good for people, place and planet.