Mystery filming sees visitor attraction closed until later this month

Shrewsbury's Dana Prison has become a hugely successful visitor attraction

Shrewsbury Prison, which has become a hugely successful visitor attraction, holding a host of events and activities as well as welcoming a raft of film crews, will be re-opening on June 26.

The venue, which closed as a prison in 2013, has featured on reality TV shows such as the Apprentice, along with major dramas including as the BAFTA-winning Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, as well Lucky Man featuring James Nisbett.

The prison has announced it has been hosting filming for a mystery production, which has been using the entire site, since June 5.

A spokesman for the prison said they were thrilled to be hosting another production – and would be sharing the details as soon as they are able.

He said: "Shrewsbury Prison is such a unique building, it's no wonder it's become one of the most recognised filming locations in the West Midlands, welcoming numerous celebrities behind bars.

"From June 5 to 25 we’ve welcomed yet another exciting production – we can’t say which famous faces we have on site, nor can we say just what’s being filmed, but we can’t wait to share it with you soon.

"Due to the whole prison being featured as the set, we’re currently closed to the public.

"We will reopen as normal from June 26, and are very excited to welcome all of our visitors back to join us on a journey behind bars.