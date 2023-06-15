Ironbridge museums offer free entry for men this Father's Day

Blists Hill's 50th anniversary event

To celebrate Father's Day, on Sunday June 18, all men will get one-day free entry at Ironbridge museums.

Entry will be free for men visiting Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Jackfield Tile Museum and Coalport China Museum when visiting with a full-paying adult or child.

A spokesperson for the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: "The museums, nestled within the spectacular Ironbridge Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offer something for everyone.

"When you’re ready for a break from exploring, you can sit down together and tuck into one of the special Father’s Day menus at two of the gorge’s sites."