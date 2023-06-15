Notification Settings

Ironbridge museums offer free entry for men this Father's Day

By Megan Jones

Looking for a last-minute Father's Day treat? Dads go free at Ironbridge museums this Father's Day.

Blists Hill's 50th anniversary event
To celebrate Father's Day, on Sunday June 18, all men will get one-day free entry at Ironbridge museums.

Entry will be free for men visiting Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Jackfield Tile Museum and Coalport China Museum when visiting with a full-paying adult or child.

A spokesperson for the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said: "The museums, nestled within the spectacular Ironbridge Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offer something for everyone.

"When you’re ready for a break from exploring, you can sit down together and tuck into one of the special Father’s Day menus at two of the gorge’s sites."

The gorge's two restaurants, Forest Glen at Blists Hill and the Furnace Kitchen at Coalbrookdale will also be offering a special Father's Day menu.

Visit ironbridge.org.uk/events/family-events/fathers-day/ for more information.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

