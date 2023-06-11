Thrills in the sky and on the ground as 50,000 descend on Cosford Air Show

Where the action is

Traffic problems were inevitable with thousand of vehicles funnelling into RAF Cosford. An accident on one of the entry roads added to the problems.

The accident at mid morning on Sunday happened on the Stanton Lane entry onto Neachley Lane.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team and their famous carousel manoeuvre. Photos: Tim Thursfield,

A spokesperson from RAF Shawbury speaking at the time of the collision said: "Following a Road Traffic Accident on Stanton Lane entry onto Neachley Lane, traffic is moving slowly from the direction of Shifnal.

"Please do bear with the emergency services, whilst they work to get the road fully reopened."

The Highways Agency made the inside lane of the M54 travelling north an extended slip road for the junction for the airbase to allow traffic not attending the show to move past the queues.

Once inside the airbase the tens of thousands of visitors, travelling not only from across the UK but further afield were in their element.

One of the highlights was the Hurricane, with huge queues to climb into the static aircraft building up as soon as the show opened.

And of course the Red Arrows were in huge demand with the crew on the ground to chat to the public before taking to the air for the display.

Lewis Croucher, 8, and sister Sian, 5, from Dudley next to the Red Arrows' Hawk 1

There were many multi-generation families at the event.

Ken Morley began his RAF career at RAF Cosford in 1976.

Now living in Warrington, Ken said returning to the show each year was like "coming home".

"I was in Trade Group 11, communications, and after six weeks training I travelled around many bases including RAF Valley, Anglesey," he said.

"But to me Cosford has always been home."

He was visiting with his daughter Steph, son-in-law Steve and five year old grandson, Jack.

Jack was thrilled to get his programmed signed and a selfie with Red Arrows pilot Ollie Suckling.

Many of the older generation visitors gravitated to the bandstand to enjoy a full entertainment programme from vintage entertainers.

Local trio The Bluebird Belles have been entertaining at the show since 2016.

Beth Berwick-Lowe, Jimmi-Anne Wilkinson and Allie Meek, all live in the Wolverhampton area, so Cosford is on home turf.

"We love the whole vintage theme from the music to the fashion and hairstyles," Beth said.

Blitz Dancers travelled down from Peterborough to take part.

Sandra and Andrew Robinson said that not only did they love taking part in big events and concerts, one of their favourite "gigs" was visiting residential homes.

"Our music brings back so many memories for the older generation and we particularly like entertaining those with dementia," Andrew said.

"It is wonderful to see them joining in with the music and sometimes even getting up and dancing."

'Winston Churchill' Derek Herbert

Visitors who chatted to Winston Churchill impersonator Derek Herbert and wife, Linda, can see him in a new film.