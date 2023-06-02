Tenpin Telford unveils new-look layout and karaoke rooms after major revamp

Bowling fun

Tenpin Telford is also set to recruit additional staff after unveiling its new-look facilities, following a special VIP event last week.

A karaoke room

The bowling and entertainment operator Tenpin has completely changed the layout of its Telford venue, including a combined bar and reception. It now includes 24 lanes with dynamic LED lighting and comfortable booth seating, table-tennis, new pool tables and karaoke rooms.

Regional manager Sue Clews said: "This is very, very exciting and we are very proud of the changes made.

Lighting up the bowling lanes

"We realised we needed to do something to make sure Tenpin continued to be a go-to option for people in the local area and remain relevant.

"The result has been a 13-week project which has given us more space, included an open-planned bar and pool area.

The bowling lanes are popular with visitors

"Some bowling lanes have been relocated and there's dynamic lighting above lanes and around the bar.

"The lights can change colour, so you can alter the mood setting and it's all done from an app on the phone.

"The karaoke rooms are also proving very popular. Everyone is commenting about them and the feedback is already good.

Pool

"Customers are amazed it's the same venue. Before it was clean, tidy and well looked-after but a little dated. Now it's open-planned and there's such a difference."

Sue added the plan was to ensure the venue offered something for everyone and the customer experience could extend longer each day.

"During the day, we get a lot of students and young adults," she said. "After school, we have families come in but we are now seeing that our night-time trade has grown."

The bar serves cocktails

"People are staying and enjoying a drink. The furniture is so much more comfortable and we have introduced cocktails which customers are loving. We have a bigger range on the bar so it's become somewhere nice for people to come and relax, with family and friends.

"By putting extra stuff in, such as the karaoke rooms, it's more of a venue, just going bowling.

"We are now working to build relationships with other businesses. The more people we can bring to Telford, between us, the better. It's about attracting people to the town.

"It's a nice place to visit and there's so much to do. We want to be part of that experience for visitors."

The walls are adorned with great murals

And, she added: "We are recruiting too. It is a new business in the sense that we have changed aspects, with later nights and customers spending more time here of an evening.