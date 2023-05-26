JLS star Aston Merrygold joins McFly and Sam Ryder at Summer Festival in Shropshire

Alderfest will welcome a host of stars

The festival, at Alderford Lake in Shropshire, takes place from June 30 to July 1 and organisers say the festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a diverse line-up of performers, workshops and entertainment.

Friday Night’s Dance Anthems will be an evening of ultimate anthems from the 90s and 00s and is headlined by Sonique.

There will also be performances from Dave Pearce, N-Trance and Sam Sax.

Saturday's Family Festival includes McFly, Ryder and Merrygold.

There will also be water sports and a silent disco.

Kelly Lowe, the organiser of the festival, said, “It’s a dream come true for me and the team to be able to host such incredible names in our little town.

"Hearing the feedback from the customers last year was so rewarding!

"It gave us the motivation to go even bigger and better this year. I can’t tell you how excited I am to deliver such a phenomenal festival for 2023.”

AJ and Curtis Pritchard will host the whole weekend, keeping everyone entertained.

In addition to the music, Alderfest 2023 also offers a diverse range of art and cultural activities, workshops, and exhibitions.

On the Edge Motorcycle Stunt Show, Alderford's brand new Roller Disco, Circus workshops, a climbing wall, and the Aquapark are among the highlights.