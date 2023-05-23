Take a look at what's on this May Half Term at Shropshire's National Trust sites

Conservation officer Lucy Cooper at Dudmaston Hall. The address for the hall is Quatt, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Visitors to Shropshire and Staffordshire have been encouraged to make the most of the warmer weather and longer late-spring days by planning a family visit to a local Trust attraction.

There will be plenty of activities on offer for children, as well as the opportunity to walk around the grounds, play on the green lawns or have a picnic.

In Shropshire, Attingham Park in Shrewsbury and Dudmaston Hall in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, will have special events and activities on offer.

In the West Midlands, Moseley Old Hall and Wightwick Manor and Gardens, in Wolverhampton; Shugborough Estate, near Stafford and Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, near Stourbridge, will be open with a Goblin trail and other craft activities.

Dudmaston Hall

At Dudmaston Hall, visitors can get green fingered at Dudmaston this May half term by planting a seed, taking it home and watching it grow.

Visitors can complete item no.41 – to 'Help a Plant Grow’ – from the National Trust’s 50 things to do before you’re 11 and ¾’.

A range of different seeds will be available, and staff will tell you how to take care of your plant as it grows.

The activity costs £2 to take part plus admission. Free entry for National Trust members.

Dudmaston is closed on Fridays and Saturdays, but nearby Comer Woods will be open to explore.

Attingham Park

Collections assistant Holly Kirby, carefully cleans the artwork in the picture gallery at Attingham Park mansion.

This Summer, and back by popular demand, the straw bales will be returning to the Field of Play at Attingham Park.

Following the success of last year’s straw bale maze and mountain, this year we will be introducing ‘Fort Attingham’ – a brand-new straw bale fort for families to explore from May 27 until mid-September.