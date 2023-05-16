Uncertain future for popular Shropshire tourist attraction given months to find new home

In Picture: Owner Tony Scott

Scotty's Donkeys, which is based at the Apley Estate on the A442 Bridgnorth Road at Apley, between Bridgnorth and Telford, may have to close at the end of the year as the land they lease is being returned to owners.

Husband-and-wife team Tony and Gemma Mytton-Scott have been based there for more than 10 years and have said it would take more than a few days to relocate a decade of "blood, sweat and tears".

The farm has more than 100 animals and offers activities such as donkey rides to children, an all-weather sandpit, outdoor games and is equipped with a bouncy castle and picnic area.

An emotional statement put out by Scotty's Donkeys said: "We have been told by Apley Estate that we need to be off their land by September, this is a very upsetting and stressful time for us all.

"We are trying our best to find some land to re locate and keep going, the last thing we want to do is finish, we have only known for a week, so it is still too early to say what will be happening hence why we have been keeping it quiet.

"We have just come out of winter when money is tight, so needed to be open all summer to get the money for winter, but now, having to hopefully re-locate things are very rocky, it will take more than a few days to move over 10 years of blood, sweat and tears.

"If we do have to stop providing happiness, memory's, animals you can interact with fun and quality family time every effort will be made to find all animals loving forever homes.

"We are sorry to have to announce this in such an uncertain and abrupt way but obviously had to let you know directly from us in our own words."

In Picture: The baby goats with their Mother, Frankie

As of Tuesday morning the social media post had attracted more than 280 shares with 487 people leaving comments.

Claire Hughes wrote: "This is so sad; I remember visiting with my daughter many years ago –fond memories. To be honest we only came to visit the animals especially the donkeys.

"I truly hope you can find a new location/ home for all of the animals – wishing you all the very best for the future and hopefully customers will follow you."

Naomi Lane added: "I’m honestly gutted.We absolutely love visiting you guys. It’s one of my favourite places to come with my children. I’ll be honest, we only ever come to Apley to visit Scotty's Donkeys & Animal Park and I won’t be returning.

"We’ve loved visiting, we’ve fed the lambs numerous times and adopted a rabbit.

"We really hope you can sort something. It won’t be the same without you. They’ll lose so many customers.

"I know you are all going through so much, so I send my love and well wishes."

Apley Farm say the land lease end date coincides with new plans they have for the Farm Shop complex, which is why the land is being returned to Apley Estate.

A statement from Apley Farm read: "Scotty's Donkey and Animal Park is a small well-known, family-run animal attraction which has been located on the land of Apley Farm Shop for over 10 years.

"During this time, Apley Estate have had the pleasure of supporting Scotty’s Donkeys throughout their agreed lease term.

"The land lease end date is coming up later this year and coincides with a number of exciting changes within the Apley Farm Shop complex, and so the land is being returned to Apley Estates care and is hoped to be used in the future for new developments that will be in keeping with our core values to look after our heritage, community and environment.