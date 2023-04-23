Shropshire tourist attraction submits plans to make changes and add new features

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Shropshire Council is being asked to grant planning permission for a number of changes to the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms.

Under the plans the site would create an area of wetland in the Onny Meadows along with some screening and a bird hide.

It also wants to put in a new all-ability paths between the centre building and the bird hide.

A second element of the plan is to re-furbish the cafe area by relocating the central part of the centre and knocking through the service hatch to allow customers to be served outside.

Shropshire Council’s planning officers will take a decision on the proposal at a later date.

The council is also being asked to look at a proposal for the demolition of the existing Herald Printers Works at Newtown, Whitchurch, to be replaced with six homes and 15 apartments.

Meanwhile plans have been submitted for a mixed residential development made up of ten homes – including one self-build dwelling, on land to the west of Londong Road, Woore.

The proposal, which also includes the creation of four vehicular accesses onto London Road.

Another application asks for retrospective planning permission for a home in Shrewsbury.

The plan, for 10 Sunnyfields, at Bell Lane, asks for approval for a single storey rear extension which had been built over four years by the previous owners.

A second part of the plan would see a ‘small infill extension on the previously built extension and internal alterations’.

A home could be built at a former reservoir and distribution station if approved by the council.

The plan is for the station in Linley Brook, at Linley.

The Castle Hotel on Salop Street in Bishop’s Castle is also the subject of a proposal to add 22 solar panels to the pergola in the garden.

Severn Trent Water has also submitted an application to Telford & Wrekin Council concerning Rodway Pumping Station at Cherrington, Newport.

The proposal is for change of use from agricultural land to an operational site including the installation of a filtration building, backwash tank, clean water and balance tanks, UV kiosk, final sample station, generator slab, safety shower, 1.8m high security fence, internal access road and landscaping.