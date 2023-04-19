Notification Settings

Telford trampoline park reopens after 'rigorous investigation' into boy's medical emergency

By Megan Jones

A trampoline park in Telford has been given the green light to reopen following an investigation into a medical emergency that saw a child airlifted to hospital.

Airea 51 in Telford
Airea51, in Stafford Park, said it would be open for business on Wednesday, after it said a Telford & Wrekin Council investigation gave it go-ahead to reopen.

The trampoline park was closed following the incident on Sunday, in which a child attending a birthday party was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed Environmental Health Officers from the council’s Food, Health & Safety team were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A recent statement from the park said it was pleased to say the council was happy for it to reopen.

The statement, posted on the Airea51 Facebook page on Tuesday, said: "After a rigorous and detailed standard investigation from the local council we are pleased to say they are more than happy with what we have provided them with due to the medical emergency that occurred and are happy for us to reopen tomorrow and thanked us for our support.

"Our thoughts are with the family and young child and hope he makes a full recovery."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the trampoline park at around 3pm on Sunday where crews found a child in "critical condition" following the medical emergency.

A spokesman added: "Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to Royal Stoke Hospital where he was airlifted to for further treatment."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

