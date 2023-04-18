Splash hit! Peter Andre sings with West Midlands Safari Park seal

The singer was recorded singing a duet of his hit Mysterious Girl with a seal.
Peter introduced the animal as the "legendary seal" on the video to his fans, and said he "finally got to work with this legend" before breaking out into song.
On the comedic video, which was posted to the celebrity's social media accounts on Sunday, Peter sat next to the seal's enclosure to give the impromptu performance.
The television personality sang lyrics from the hit 90's tune, pausing momentarily between notes to give the seal its time to shine.
Finally 🥰😂 pic.twitter.com/ndGYGxNV1T— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) April 16, 2023