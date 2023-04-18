Canal system one bridge closer to restoration

Montgomery Canal Distance Marker in Welshpool

After setbacks and delays, work is starting on the reconstruction of Schoolhouse Bridge, near Oswestry.

The canal bridge, on Long Lane, was demolished when the canal was abandoned after 1934.

Now, what lays in its wake is the last major obstruction on the canal network that volunteers are hoping to restore.

To tackle the bridge, the local waterway charities came together to organise its reconstruction. As well as running a series of local and national fundraising appeals, which have raised over £1 million, experienced volunteers prepared the bridge design, obtained all the technical approvals, and negotiated with the Canal & River Trust, Shropshire Council and adjoining landowners for the formal agreements needed for the work.

The start of the bridge works will be marked at 11am on Monday, April 24 by the 'cutting of the first sod' by Councillor Vince Hunt, chairman of Shropshire Council accompanied by Councillor Joyce Barrow. The boundary of their two divisions runs down the middle of Schoolhouse Bridge.

Michael Limbrey, chairman of the Restore the Montgomery Canal group said: “We are delighted that our contractors are starting to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge almost six years to the day after we launched our appeal for the project.

"There have been complications on the way – a worldwide pandemic was one – so the start is later than we had hoped. Fortunately our neighbours have been very understanding and we are very grateful to them

“Rebuilding the bridge is a £1 million project, the biggest volunteer-led project of the restoration so far. We owe a huge thank you to supporters in the area and across Great Britain who have supported the project with monthly donations and individual gifts, grants and legacies."

“The revived Montgomery Canal will safeguard the canal’s valuable built and natural heritage, provide an amenity for recreation and well-being for residents and visitors and bring economic opportunities as the canal opens up for visitors.