Sleeping dragon set to be restored by its creator

The refurbishment of Presteigne’s iconic sleeping dragon has begun after a crowdfunding appeal passed the halfway stage.

The red dragon sleeping on a plinth became a well known and loved feature of the town until it left on a cart drawn by two shire horses on November 11 2018 – the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The dragon had been in situ for four years, representing the 35,000 lost Welshmen from WW1.

Blacksmith and the sleeping dragon’s creator, Pete Smith, launched the crowdfunding appeal in February after continuing calls for the dragon to return.

The aim is to raise £7,000 to refurbish and return the dragon and leave a legacy fund for future maintenance. But now that they have passed the £4,000 marker and with sponsorship deals they have done, the organisers feel they can signal the start of the project.

The sleeping dragon's skeletal steel frame has been moved into Pete Smith's workshop for some alterations and work.

Pete said: “We’ve considered it and have decided that although we still need more donations from individuals and businesses alike, we have enough money and feel that donations will continue quietly, so we can activate the process planned to bring the Sleeping Dragon back. So we have.

“I shall be moving the skeletal steel frame into my workshop to make some necessary alterations etc required before refurbishment can commence.

“You will be able to follow the process here: facebook.com/presteignedragon

“Lastly but not least, many many thanks for all the donations both on and off line but all with a passion to see the Sleeping Dragon return.”

The four years have not been kind to the sleeping dragon and he needs some significant work to get him looking his best again.

Six people have stripped the covering off the dragon back to the steel armature.

The armature will now be sandblasted and galvanised. New galvanised rabbit wire will be stretched to fit the armature, using about 3000 zip ties.

The resin team will then take over to bond a thin skin to the rabbit wires and build up the shapes with further coats of heavier glass matting.

After a couple of weeks curing right through, it will be painted with marine paint and then the finished dragon will return to site and be fixed down to a secure flagstone foundation.

The Sleeping Dragon is expected to reappear on site early in the summer of 2023.