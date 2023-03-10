National Trust sites' opening hit by the weather

Snow at Attingham Park

Shropshire was shivering under another blanket of snow as residents woke to flurries for a second consecutive day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning was in place across the county, as well as the Black Country, Staffordshire and Mid Wales until 2pm on Friday.

Like Thursday, a number of schools and tourist attractions were closed or partially open on Friday, including the following National Trust sites:

Chirk Castle, Wrexham, was closed due to poor weather conditions.

A spokesperson said: "We’re sorry for any disappointment but thank you for your patience as we keep our visitors, volunteers and staff safe.

"Please check our social media channels and the website for all the latest updates."

A peppering of snow at Chirk Castle. Photo: Peter Shah.

Dudmaston Hall, Quatt, near Bridgnorth, was partially open.

The house, as well as the galleries, garden, cafe and park will be closed, but the Comer Wood Car Park, the cafe in Comer Woods, the Old Sawmill and Hampton Loade car parks will remain open.

Dudmaston Hall near Quatt is holding a recruitment day

Powis Castle, was closed today due to poor weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the site said: "Due to heavy snow, ice, and difficult driving conditions we will remain closed tomorrow, Friday 10 March.

"We’re sorry for any disappointment but thank you for your patience as we keep our visitors, volunteers and staff safe."

Snow at Powis Castle

Lots of snow on the grounds of Powis castle. PHOTO PETER FLEMMICH

Benthall Hall, in Broseley, was partially open.

The 16th-century mullioned manor house will be closed, along with its surrounding gardens, but the car parks and countryside will remain open.

Benthall Hall, Broseley, 'wilded' for the film

Attingham Park, Shrewsbury, was open, despite closing at the earlier time of 4.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the site said: "The site will open at the slightly later time of 9am (cafe from 9.15am) to allow the team to complete site checks following the snow.

"Please continue to check the website and social media for updates in the next few days, thank you."

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 12/12/2017..Attingham Park and Hall looking resplenent in the snow at Atcham Shropshire....................

Carding Mill Valley and Long Mynd, Wenlock Edge and Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses were fully open.