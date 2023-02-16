Traders brings boost as Shropshire artisan market makes 'strong start' to the year

Russell Copeland from Fudjit

The first Buttercross Artisan Market of 2023 took place last Saturday in the centre of Market Drayton, with 12 traders selling handmade goods.

Regular traders included Lolly's Cakes, Little Blue Elephant, Fudjit, Nick's Pickles from Telford and an array of jewellery, glass and craft sellers.

Dan Thomas of Market Drayton Traders, said: "The market has started off strong, we had 12 stalls back in, we had a similarly good turnout from members of the public – and many traders are booked in for the 11th of March.

"The focus of the market is local traders bringing in local trade. The traders seem to have done well, there was plenty of people in the town on Saturday."

The Buttercross Artisan market was launched on the back of a walking market that took place in the town during lockdown, but it has always taken place under The Buttercross.

Plans are in place for the market to be expanded into The Square, however these have been delayed since the market's gazebo was stolen.

Nick Lee from Nick's Pickles

The Buttermarket has always been the centre of trade in the town. In 1245 King Henry III granted a charter for a weekly Wednesday market – giving the town its name.

Farmers wives would gather under The Buttercross to sell their produce of cheese and butter, before going to a nearby pub to order a glass of port and gingerbread, enjoying a well-earned treat.

Dan went on to say that by using The Buttercross some centuries on, traders are keeping that tradition alive, using it for what it was originally designed for.

Sam Wright from Hattie's Crafty Creations

The Buttercross Artisan Market will be returning on Saturday, March 11, and organisers are taking bookings for stalls. Stalls cost £20 and a 6ft table is provided.