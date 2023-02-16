Stargazers celebrate decade in the dark

Stargazing is a popular activity in the Shropshire Hills, including at the Long Mynd. Photo: Andrew Fusek Peters.

The extensive hills, which sit south of the Shropshire Hills won the title in 2013, a year before the Shropshire Hills was awarded dark skies status.

Both boast wonderful views in the daytime and, because of an absence of man-made artificial light, are fantastic at night for star gazing.

Powys County Council is joining the Brecon Beacons National Park in celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The Brecon Beacons offer great views both in the day and at night

Due to low levels of light pollution, the park was awarded the status in 2013. It is one of the best places in the world to stargaze.

The park is hoping to make the stars shine even brighter by asking everyone in the region to join it in switching off all non-essential lights for an hour from 7.30pm tomorrow.

The Brecon Beacons was the first Welsh destination to receive International Dark Sky Reserve status and was only the fifth in the world to receive the designation. The low light pollution in the area is not only great for stargazing, but it is also vital to nocturnal wildlife and human wellbeing, by keeping all our body clocks functioning normally.

Snowdonia has since also gained reserve status, while Shropshire’s dark skies status is also internationally recognised.

County councillor Matthew Dorrance said: “Living in the Brecon Beacons National Park area here in Powys is fantastic and I love exploring it with my dog. Not only is it stunning during the day, but thanks to the dark sky reserve status, we have an incredible view of the night sky too.

“We will be joining in with the celebrations by switching off all non-essential lights in our buildings in and around Brecon, including Y Gaer, in the centre of town. We would like to encourage everyone to get involved and turn off the lights for an hour from 7.30pm and enjoy a spot of stargazing.”