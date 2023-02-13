Katie Douglas as Alice, Tabitah Owen-McDowell as Door Mouse, Natasha Parker as the Queen of Hearts, Stephen Venezia as the Mad Hatter, Beatrice Baker as Rabbit and Evie Youens as March Hare

Telford Steam Railway is getting up a head of steam for Alice's Adventures to Wonderland over the Easter weekend.

Deborah Owen, the Horsehay-based heritage railway's theatrical director, said: "It is theatre on a train. Guests will be greeted by characters on the platform and then taken to Wonderland.

"The characters will be using the carriages and platforms as a stage - and visitors will be invited to enjoy Eat Me Cakes and Drink Me Drinks."

The themed railway theatre follows the success of the Polar Express Train Ride at Christmas and in advance of a Peaky Blinders theme coming up in June.

Visitors are invited to dress up in their finest tea party attire and board the train ride to Wonderland. They will be with Alice as she embarks on a journey down the rabbit hole for some incredible adventures.

A railway spokesman said: "You will meet some new friends and some not-so-friendly characters whilst enjoying a magical interactive show before joining the Madhatter's tea party.

The train ride will last for around an hour and travellers will encounter much-loved characters such as the Cheshire Cat, Absolem the Caterpillar, the Queen of Hearts, the March Hare, the Door Mouse, the Mad Hatter and obviously Alice herself.

As well as the train ride filled with dancing, songs, stories and refreshments, there will be plenty of meet-and-greet photo opportunities and gifts for all the children.