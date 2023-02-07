Getting ready the Sabrina boat, to lift off the River Severn, to clean at Frankwell Car Park, Shrewsbury..

Spring is in the air and the Sabrina soon will be too, as a team of hard working people will be cleaning, scrubbing and painting the boat before the start of the tourist season.

But the owners have warned that the £10-an-hour shift will hard, labour-intensive work.

A spokesman for Sabrina said: "It’s that time of year where we pull the boat out of the water for it’s bi-yearly maintenance and we would love some assistance!

"We are asking for the help of anyone who fancies a bit of quick cash and isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty and work hard with us for the day. We will pay £10 an hour cash in hand and provide lunch for everyone (Workers are responsible for declaring their own tax deductions)."

River levels allowing the lift will be taking place on Monday, February 13.

Sabrina and its smaller sister boat will be lifted out of the river via a crane into the Frankwell car park nice and early.

They are then asking for some help from the local community between the hours of 7am-7pm although this may change depending on what can get done.

They added: "Please be aware you CANNOT just turn up on the day to participate.

"Applicants must be 18+ for this job and you will need to contact us first to apply, followed by attending a briefing that will take place a week before the day to fill out starter forms and risk assessment paperwork.

"We will provide all required PPE and face masks for those who do not have their own. We would suggest wearing comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting paint on."

And they added that it will be hard work.

"Please note that this will be hard, labour-intensive work and will include jobs such as cleaning, scrubbing and painting so some experience in this kind of work is preferable.

"We have a limited window in which to work with a lot to get done so anyone who is not willing to pull their weight will politely be asked to leave as we will be relying on your help once you are confirmed to participate.

"You may also be required to work under the Sabrina boat whilst it sits on large beams that keep it elevated."

People who are interested should give them a call, send an email or just a message on Facebook and we will get back in touch to make arrangements.